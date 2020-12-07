UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Istanbul Court To Decide On Type Of Detention For Russian Reporters - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Istanbul Court to Decide on Type of Detention for Russian Reporters - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A court in Istanbul will decide whether to keep Russian reporters detained, they have not been charged yet, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

According to the press service of NTV, two reporters, Alexey Petrushko and Ivan Malyshkin have been detained in Turkey.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik they did not have accreditation and were filming near drone producer Baykar Savunma's facilities. Istanbul Administration confirmed that the reporters had been detained because of making unauthorized recordings.

"For now, this is only about the type of detention. The court will decide if they should remain in detention or can leave on promise to stay in the country. Best case scenario, they will be deported from Turkey if Turkish and Russian authorities can soon settle the matter," the source said.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Turkey Istanbul From Best Court

Recent Stories

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

6 minutes ago

100 meetings take place on first day of Dubai Inte ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

28 minutes ago

Pope to visit Iraq in March, first foreign trip si ..

4 minutes ago

ICCI delegation visits FIDMC to explore investment ..

4 minutes ago

Around 2,000 Moscow Residents Got Vaccinated Again ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.