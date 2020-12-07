Istanbul Court to Decide on Type of Detention for Russian Reporters - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A court in Istanbul will decide whether to keep Russian reporters detained, they have not been charged yet, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

According to the press service of NTV, two reporters, Alexey Petrushko and Ivan Malyshkin have been detained in Turkey.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik they did not have accreditation and were filming near drone producer Baykar Savunma's facilities. Istanbul Administration confirmed that the reporters had been detained because of making unauthorized recordings.

"For now, this is only about the type of detention. The court will decide if they should remain in detention or can leave on promise to stay in the country. Best case scenario, they will be deported from Turkey if Turkish and Russian authorities can soon settle the matter," the source said.