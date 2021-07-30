Istanbul Fire Department Dismisses Reports of Wildfires in City

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) No wildfires have been detected in Istanbul, a local fire department representative told Sputnik on Friday, dismissing reports of fires in the city and its suburbs.

Wildfires were previously reported by Turkish media in a forest in the Basaksehir district of Istanbul.

"Reports of wildfires in the province of Istanbul are unfounded. Of course, fires happen in the city, for example, a three-storey restaurant, situated in a park zone, flared up tonight, but it was a small-scale fire," the representative said.

Fire crews from Istanbul were sent to help contain ongoing fires in Mugla and Antalya, the representative added.

Earlier in the week, fires flared up in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey. Four people were confirmed dead and 183 injured.

In the popular Turkish resorts of Bodrum and Marmaris several hotels were evacuated due to massive fires. The wildfire in Bodrum and its suburbs was contained and all evacuated tourists returned to their hotels, Ahmet Aras, the city's mayor told Sputnik.

On Friday, Minister of Forestry and Agriculture Bekir Pakdemirli said that twenty wildfires were still raging in six southern provinces of Turkey, while 42 fires had been contained.