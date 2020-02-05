UrduPoint.com
Istanbul Governor Says 120 People Injured In Plane Hard Landing Caused By Poor Weather

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Istanbul Governor Says 120 People Injured in Plane Hard Landing Caused by Poor Weather

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) A total of 120 people were injured as a result of the hard landing that a passenger plane of the Turkish Pegasus airline made in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on Wednesday in poor weather, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

Earlier in the day, the aircraft, en route from Izmir to Istanbul with 171 passengers and six crew members on board, overran the runway during landing, caught fire and broke into three parts.

"The plane made a hard landing due to bad weather conditions. We have a total of 120 injured. With the exception of 1-2 people, their condition does not cause concern. The pilots are also in satisfactory condition," Yerlikaya said in an interview with NTV television.

Earlier official reports said 52 people were hospitalized after the incident.

