Istanbul Is Convenient Platform for Russia-US Contacts - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Istanbul is a convenient platform for contacts between Russia and the United States, but Moscow does not see any constructive approach from Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said last week that Russia and the US were holding a meeting in Istanbul to discuss the work of diplomatic missions.

The meeting in Istanbul did not indicate the resumption of contacts of Russia with the US on major topics, the diplomat noted, adding that this was a technical meeting.

"Such contacts are conducted on a separate track. Istanbul is a convenient platform for such contacts. I can say that any contacts are useful, but, unfortunately, we do not see a constructive approach from the American side, aimed at concrete results," Vershinin told Russian journalists following the talks with the Turkish side in Istanbul.

