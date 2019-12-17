UrduPoint.com
Istanbul Mayor Seeks Referendum On Erdogan's Proposed Canal Project - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The decision on whether the Istanbul Canal, a project proposed by the Turkish president, should be built must be made by the people through a popular referendum, the city's mayor and member of the opposition People's Republican Party, Ekrem Imamoglu, said on Tuesday.

"If it is necessary, then we will hold a referendum on this issue. This is not a political competition; this is a topic that educated people should decide on. The whole world, even, should analyze the outcome of this process, because Istanbul occupies a very important geographical position, which has a particular value, and should not be a bargaining tool," Imamoglu was quoted as saying by the Cumhuriyet newspaper.

Imamoglu added that his office had begun public debates to assess the people's opinions toward the project. The opposition mayor remarked that neither the president nor the city could unilaterally make the decision to build the canal.

"Neither the mayor nor the president can make such a decision on their own.

They need to discuss the issue ” saying 'we will definitely build it!' or 'we will build it no matter what!' is the wrong approach," the mayor said, as quoted by the newspaper.

On December 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan endorsed the Istanbul Canal project, stating that it would eliminate the threat of environmental and man-made disasters on the Bosporus Strait. Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Sunday that six major shipping accidents on the Bosporus had caused 100 deaths and the leakage of 108,000 tonnes of oil since the 1960s.

According to proposals, the Istanbul Canal would link the Marmara Sea with the Black Sea. The project was initially presented in 2011 by Erdogan, who was prime minister at the time. The ultimate goal of the waterway is to decrease traffic at the Bosporus Strait. The 28-mile long canal would be built to the west of Istanbul, and could boost shipping traffic by up to 160 vessels per day.

