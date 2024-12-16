Istanbul Photo Awards Announces 2025 Jury
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Istanbul Photo Awards, a prestigious international photo contest organized by Anadolu, revealed its jury lineup for 2025 on Monday.
After celebrating its 10th anniversary, the contest once again brings together an esteemed panel of experts, including Pulitzer prize and World Press Photo winners, renowned for their work in sports, environmental, portrait, and conflict photography.
This year’s prominent jury features photojournalist Carol Guzy, Yuri Kozyrev from NOOR Agency, The Globe and Mail photojournalist Goran Tomasevic, National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale, visual storyteller Marion Mertens, visual media consultant Michel Scotto, Getty Images Chief Sports Photojournalist Cameron Spencer and Turkish photojournalists Ahmet Sel and Firat Yurdakul.
The 2025 contest accepts entries in 10 categories including news, sports, nature and environment, daily life, and portrait photography, allowing for both single and series submissions.
Photographers can submit up to four works in single-photo categories and two in series categories, with each series comprising 10 photos. A maximum of 120 photos can be submitted per participant.
Winners will be selected during an online jury meeting in March 2025.
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From World
-
Istanbul Photo Awards announces 2025 jury7 minutes ago
-
Weather rescues India as rain plays havoc with third Australia Test7 minutes ago
-
Big demo in US city of Dallas demands Aafia's release; Sen. Talha urges Biden to pardon her16 minutes ago
-
Oil prices fall amid uncertainty over Fed’s 2025 roadmap17 minutes ago
-
Top South Korean court begins Yoon impeachment trial17 minutes ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone17 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz to trigger elections with confidence vote2 hours ago
-
UN conference in Riyadh ends after approving global action plan on land degradation, drought2 hours ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone2 hours ago
-
Doncic triple-double leads Mavs over Warriors in record duel3 hours ago
-
North Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'3 hours ago
-
N. Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'3 hours ago