Istanbul Police Bust Child Begging Ring Recruiting Underprivileged Syrian Minors - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Istanbul police on Monday freed 68 Syrian children who had been smuggled by a criminal group from Syria to Turkey for begging, media reported.

According to the NTV broadcaster, police units launched simultaneous raids at nine addresses in Istanbul after three months of monitoring the suspects.

The criminal group recruited children from poor Syrian families, smuggled them to Istanbul and forced them to beg on the streets.

Police also detained 24 suspects and seized over $32,000 in the operation.