Istanbul Schools Closed For Another Day Due To Heavy Snow City Hall

Istanbul Schools Closed for Another Day Due to Heavy Snow City Hall

All schools in Istanbul will be closed on February 18 due to heavy snowfall, the city hall notified on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) All schools in Istanbul will be closed on February 18 due to heavy snowfall, the city hall notified on Wednesday.

"Due to bad weather conditions, heavy snow and ice on the roads, all schools will be closed on February 18," the city authorities said.

The depth of snow reached 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) in some parts of the city. The authorities reported that the blizzard uprooted 218 trees, collapsed 7 roofs and damaged 106 vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Thursday is also declared a day off for disabled workers, pregnant women, and those suffering from chronic diseases.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya previously announced that all schools in the city would be closed from February 15 to February 17, after heavy snowfall that hit northwestern and central Turkey on Sunday stopped traffic in the affected provinces. The snowfall resumed on Wednesday. Several villages in the Samsun, Zonguldak, Sakarya, Bursa, and other provinces were cut off by snow drifts. The government has urged people to stay home and not use cars until the weather stabilizes and roads are cleared.

