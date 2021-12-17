Istanbul Stock Exchange Announces Suspension of Operations Amid Collapse Of Lira

Borsa Istanbul, the stock exchange of Turkey, suspended operations on Friday after Lira hit a record low

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Borsa Istanbul, the stock exchange of Turkey, suspended operations on Friday after Lira hit a record low.

The Turkish Currency hit 16 lira to the US Dollar earlier in the day.

"As of 16.

24 (13:24 GMT), the system of suspension of trading after the fall of the markets by a certain amount, connected with the main index of the Istanbul Stock Exchange, was triggered. Transactions were temporarily suspended on the market of all shares of our stock exchange," Borsa Istanbul said.