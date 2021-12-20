Istanbul Stock Exchange Ceases Operations Again Amid Fall Of Lira
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:23 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Borsa Istanbul, the stock exchange of Turkey, suspended operations on Monday over the fall of the national Currency lira.
"Transactions are temporarily suspended on the market of all shares of our exchange," Borsa Istanbul said in a statement.