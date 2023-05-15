UrduPoint.com

Istanbul Stock Exchange Main Index Falls By Over 5%

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The main index of the Istanbul stock exchange BIST 100 fell by more than 5% amid uncertainty over the second round of the presidential election in Turkey, the trading data showed on Monday.

As of 07:50 GMT, the BIST 100 index decreased by 5.33%.

