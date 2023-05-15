- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Istanbul Stock Exchange Main Index Falls By Over 5%
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The main index of the Istanbul stock exchange BIST 100 fell by more than 5% amid uncertainty over the second round of the presidential election in Turkey, the trading data showed on Monday.
As of 07:50 GMT, the BIST 100 index decreased by 5.33%.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..
UAE Government and ICAO launch 'Global Accelerator Ambassador' program ..
COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call
Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..
Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon
JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protest against SC
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine to Receive New UK Military Aid in Coming Months - London21 minutes ago
-
Zelenskyy Says Will Meet With UK Prime Minister in London on Monday40 minutes ago
-
One Killed, 24 Others Injured in Madrid Hospital Fire - Reports1 hour ago
-
Japan-US-South Korea Summit to Be Held on Sidelines of G7 Summit - Cabinet1 hour ago
-
Ukraine Fired 3 Storm Shadow, 15 HIMARS Missiles at LPR in Past Week - Office in JCCC2 hours ago
-
Opposition Candidate Gutsul Wins Runoff for Gagauzia Governor With Over 52% - CEC2 hours ago
-
OIC Holds a Meeting to Discuss and Enrich its Draft Plan for People with Disabilities2 hours ago
-
OIC Welcomes Signing of Jeddah Declaration on the Commitment to Protect Civilians in Sudan2 hours ago
-
Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed2 hours ago
-
Alliance Led by Erdogan's Party Wins Majority in Turkish Parliament - Reports2 hours ago
-
Ukrainian Troops Become Active Along Entire Front Line, But No Counteroffensive Yet - DPR2 hours ago
-
Swedish Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan on Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministry2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.