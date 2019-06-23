Istanbul to Choose Mayor in Election Rerun on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Voters in Istanbul will head back to polls on Sunday to elect a new mayor after a March election was annulled and a rerun declared.

Ruling AK Party's candidate and former prime minister, Binali Yildirim, was narrowly defeated in the initial vote in March and a new mayor, opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, took office.

However, Turkey's High Election board canceled the election results and set the rerun for June 23 after AKP said the balloting was marred by irregularities and fraud.

Recent surveys showed Yildirim had a chance to win the race.