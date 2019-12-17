Istanbul to host global furniture sector gathering

A trade fair of top movers in the furniture industry, expected to generate $2 billion in business via B2B meetings, will take place in Istanbul on Jan. 21-26

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A trade fair of top movers in the furniture industry, expected to generate $2 billion in business via B2B meetings, will take place in Istanbul on Jan. 21-26.

The 16th International Istanbul Furniture Fair is expected to attract 150,000 visitors, fully one-third of them from abroad, from some 50 countries.

Co-organized by the Federation of Furniture Associations (MOSFED) and Turkish Trade Ministry, the six-day fair will see the the Turkish furniture industry's most innovative design, trend, and smart products on display.

The event will bring together representatives of chain stores both national and global, wholesalers, distributors, exporters, importers, architects and interior designers, industrial designers, and executives from furniture stores.

Ahmet Gulec, the head of MOSFED, said the Turkish furniture sector forecast $4 billion worth of exports this year.

"We aim to have a 2.5% share of the world furniture market by the end of 2023," Gulec noted.