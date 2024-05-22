Istanbul To Host IABS On Thursday
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:49 PM
The Turkish metropolitan Istanbul is scheduled to host the International Arab Banking Summit (IABS) on Thursday
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Turkish metropolitan Istanbul is scheduled to host the International Arab Banking Summit (IABS) on Thursday.
High-ranking officials from Türkiye and Arab countries will attend the two-day event.
Sessions will cover global issues such as food security, financial stability, monetary conditions, and the slowdown in global growth.
An award ceremony for “Arab Banker of the Year 2024” will also be held as part of the event.
The participants will have the opportunity to discuss Arab-Turkish economic and banking cooperation, as well as economic reforms.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day
World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,000
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas
Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’
EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling h ..
Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report
Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
More Stories From World
-
World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,00011 minutes ago
-
Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany11 minutes ago
-
Liverpool's Doak given surprise call-up to Scotland's Euros squad43 minutes ago
-
Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture43 minutes ago
-
Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step towards two-state solution'33 minutes ago
-
Liverpool's Doak given surprise call-up to Scotland's Euros squad1 hour ago
-
Israel furious as European trio recognises Palestinian state24 minutes ago
-
Ex-UK Post Office boss 'sorry' over convictions scandal1 hour ago
-
Nadal ready for emotional French Open farewell1 hour ago
-
UK 'bionic MP' returns to parliament after quadruple amputation2 hours ago
-
Nepal's 'Everest Man' claims record 30th summit2 hours ago
-
Germany's AfD bans scandal-hit lead candidate from EU election events2 hours ago