Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Turkish metropolitan Istanbul is scheduled to host the International Arab Banking Summit (IABS) on Thursday.

High-ranking officials from Türkiye and Arab countries will attend the two-day event.

Sessions will cover global issues such as food security, financial stability, monetary conditions, and the slowdown in global growth.

An award ceremony for “Arab Banker of the Year 2024” will also be held as part of the event.

The participants will have the opportunity to discuss Arab-Turkish economic and banking cooperation, as well as economic reforms.