Istanbul to Host Meeting of Technical Experts on Grain Deal on Friday - Akar

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) A meeting on the level of technical experts on the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be held in Istanbul on Friday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Akar said that delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are planning to hold a meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5. The deal expires on May 18.

"Instead of a meeting of deputy defense ministers, tomorrow there will be a meeting at a technical level. It turned out that it was necessary to hold a meeting of the technical staff of the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine before the meeting of deputy defense ministers. This meeting will be held tomorrow," Akar said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency, adding that the meeting of defense officials may be held next week.