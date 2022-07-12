UrduPoint.com

Istanbul To Host Russia, Ukraine, UN Meeting On Grain Issue On July 13 - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) A meeting of military delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN to discuss the grain exports issue will take place in Istanbul on July 13, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"The military delegations of the Russian, Ukrainian defense ministries together with the UN will hold talks in Istanbul tomorrow," Akar told reporters.

More Stories From World

