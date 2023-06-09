UrduPoint.com

Istanbul To Host UN-EU-UK Consultations On Global Issues On Friday - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Consultations on regional and global issues between the United Nations, several EU member states and the United Kingdom will be held on Friday in Istanbul, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Consultations on the regional issues with the participation of foreign officials from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the UN will be held today in Istanbul," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey will send Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar to take part in the consultations, the ministry added.

The foreign ministry has not named other participants.

More Stories From World

