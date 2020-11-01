ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) A blaze erupted on Sunday on the rooftop of Istanbul University's medical faculty building, which is under construction in the historic Fatih district, the mayoral office said.

"Firefighters were sent to the scene and took the fire under control.

Work is underway to cool the building down," a statement read.

The university administration tweeted that insulation material had caught fire. The extent of the damage has not been revealed. There have been no casualties among university employees or patients.