ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Istanbul's Blue Mosque, officially known as Sultan Ahmed Mosque, opened its doors for Muslims and other visitors on Friday after five years of restoration work, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The mosque was opened by the time of the Friday afternoon prayer. Large crowds of people gathered near its entrances, among them worshipers and other Istanbul residents.

Police officers were guarding the entrances and checking the visitors. Those who came with bags and backpacks had to undergo x-ray checks.

The mosque's opening took place on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Believers completely filled the Blue Mosque and its courtyard, and also settled with their rugs near the building.

The mosque was completely closed for a total of five months during the five-year restoration period.

The rest of the time it was partially opened.

Hayrullah Celebi, the head of Istanbul's Waqf foundation, said that three 17th century minarets were completely dismantled due to sustainability problems during the restoration. Seismic stability assessments of the Blue Mosque were also carried out. In addition, restoration workers completely replaced the electrical wiring, cleaned the walls, and renovated stained-glass windows.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony that the restoration was carried out so that future generations could contemplate the greatness of the Blue Mosque. He also used this opportunity to campaign for the 2023 elections, scheduled for May 14, by noting that the opposition is planning to close the Directorate of Religious Affairs that was responsible for the restoration.