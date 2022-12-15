UrduPoint.com

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced To 2.5 Years In Prison For Insulting Officials

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Officials

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a possible opposition presidential candidate, has been sentenced to over two years in prison for insulting public officials and suspended from political activity, media reported on Wednesday.

A Turkish court has sentenced Imamoglu to 2 years, 7 months and 15 days in prison for insulting Supreme Election board (YSK) officials after he described their decision to invalidate his 2019 city election win as an act of foolishness, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported.

The mayor was also banned from political activities that will prevent him from running in the presidential election next year.

The opposition politician's defense has already announced its intention to appeal the decision.

Imamoglu was called as one of the possible rivals of incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the election that is expected to take place in June 2023. Erdogan has already announced that he would run for re-election.

