ISU Cancels Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Final 2021 Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Fri 17th December 2021

LAUSANNE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Friday that the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2021 has been canceled amid COVID-19 restrictions and Omicron fears.

The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2021 was to be hosted by Japan in the city of Osaka from December 9-12. On November 30, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced borders being closed to foreigners due to the spread of the Omicron variant. On December 2, the Japan Skating Federation informed ISU that the event cannot be held as planned due to restrictions.

"Despite all efforts made by the ISU and the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Group, it was impossible to find a solution to maintain this Event ... The ISU Council regrettably decided to cancel the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2021/22," the ISU said on the website.

The ISU noted that it was considering a possible postponement of the event until the end of the season, and reached out to the six nations of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Group (the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Russia and Japan) with a request to host the event, but no solution was found.

A source told Sputnik that postponement until season's end is the main reason for cancellation of the event, as each of the six countries prefers to host it in the spring.

"The ISU probably turned to the Russian side as well, but the issue is that no of the six national federations see the point in holding the competition at the end of the season, since this tournament would have taken place after the Olympic Games and after the Post-Olympic world championship, after the world junior championship," the source said.

The source added there was a good chance the leading athletes would not come to the Grand Prix Final in the spring after bigger events.

