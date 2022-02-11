UrduPoint.com

ISU Says Will Appeal To CAS RUSADA Decision To Lift Suspension Of Russia's Valieva

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022

ISU Says Will Appeal to CAS RUSADA Decision to Lift Suspension of Russia's Valieva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Friday that it would dispute the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift the provisional suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva over a positive doping test in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Earlier in the day, the International Testing Agency said that Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine on December 25 but her suspension was withdrawn on February 9 and she is allowed to take part in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The agency later said that The International Olympic Committee will challenge the withdrawal of the suspension.

"The ISU will exercise its right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) the decision of the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti Doping Committee of February 9 to lift the provisional suspension and to ask CAS to reinstate the provisional suspension," the ISU said in a statement.

