ISU to Decide on Final Results of Olympic Figure Skating Team Tournament - ITA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The decision on final results of the figure skating team tournament of the Winter Olympics in Beijing will be made by the International Skating Union (ISU) after the consideration of the doping case of Russia's Kamila Valieva, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday.

On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The Russian national team included Mark Kondratyuk, Valieva, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance).

On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal reported that the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian skating team was allegedly caused by an issue with Valieva's drug test. According to ITA, Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine on December 25 but her suspension was withdrawn on February 9 and she is allowed to take part in the games.

"The decision on the results of the ROC team in the Team Figure Skating event can be taken by the ISU only after a final decision on the full merits of the case has been taken," ITA said.