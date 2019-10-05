UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Companies Have No Right To Protect Criminals With Encryption - US Attorney General

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:10 AM

IT Companies Have No Right to Protect Criminals With Encryption - US Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) US information technology companies have no constitutional right to provide privacy and security encryption services to law breakers and sexual predators, US Attorney General William Barr said in his speech to the Lawful Access Summit.

"[S]ome companies want to say to the individual, 'Hey, we can make you invisible to law enforcement.' But do we want to live in a society where everyone is invisible to law enforcement?" Barr said on Friday. "These considerations apply to privacy. That right has never been absolute."

Barr explained the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution did not guarantee total privacy, but struck a balance between the individual citizen's interest in conducting affairs in private and the public need to investigate possible criminal activity.

The US Attorney General issued his warning the day after the Justice Department, which he heads, published an open letter on Thursday asking Facebook to alter its plan to fully encrypt the company's messaging services - Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram - a move that was announced in March.

The letter said companies should not deliberately design their systems to preclude any form of access to content, even for preventing or investigating the most serious crimes.

Encryption services should also not be allowed to protect terror activities and foreign adversaries' attempts to undermine democratic values and institutions, the letter added.

Encryption-proof technology was rapidly destroying the capability of government law enforcement to detect and prevent a wide-range of criminal activity including terrorism, major drug trafficking, financial fraud, human trafficking and transnational gang activity, Barr warned in his Friday speech.

Related Topics

Technology Facebook Company March Criminals Government WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

4 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

2 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

2 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

2 hours ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.