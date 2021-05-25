IT Infrastructure for COVID Digital Certificates to Be Ready by June 1 - Von Der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) IT infrastructure for the planned COVID-19 digital travel certificate scheme will be ready by June 1, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"Citizens will now be able to use a mutually-recognized certificate wherever they travel in the European Union.

The IT infrastructure is ready at EU level as of June 1 and as of mid-June when the regulation enters into force, member states will be able to connect live to the system," von der Leyen told a press briefing.