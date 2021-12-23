It Is Better to Hold Meeting Between Patriarch Kirill, Pope Francis After April 24 -Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) It is convenient to hold a meeting between Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Pope Francis after the Easter, which is celebrated by the Orthodox Church on April 24, First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia Metropolitan Hilarion told Sputnik.

"I think it will be convenient to hold the meeting after Easter but the exact time is to be agreed on," Hilarion said.

On Wednesday, Hilarion met Pope Francis in the Vatican and told reporters after that, he hopes that the meeting between Patriarch Kirill and the Pope would take place in 2022.