It Is Difficult To Say Whether There Are Adequate Politicians In Ukraine Now - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 09:40 AM

It Is Difficult to Say Whether There Are Adequate Politicians in Ukraine Now - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) It is difficult to say whether there remain adequate politicians in Ukraine with whom it is possible to talk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is difficult to say if there still are adequate politicians in the territories controlled by the Kiev regime, especially given the widespread practice of suppressing dissent and extrajudicial reprisals against dissenters there.

Can some sane political figure appear in Kiev later? We'll wait and see," Lavrov said when asked whether there is now a political force or politician in Ukraine with whom Moscow would be ready to negotiate and if such a figure could appear soon.

