'It is now time for unity,' UN chief says about strife-torn Syria

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has termed the fall of the Assad regime in Syria a cause for hope in the middle East, and called for a smooth political transition in which minority rights are respected.

"The UN is totally committed to supporting a smooth transition of power, with an inclusive political process in which the rights of all minorities will be fully respected, and paving the way towards a united sovereign Syria with its territorial integrity fully reestablished," the UN chief told reporters in Pretoria, South Africa, where he met with Government officials in connection with the country's presidency of the G20 group of industrial nations.

"I fully trust Syrian people to be able to choose their own destiny," he added.

"As we speak, we are witnessing the reshaping of the Middle East, with the changes in the correlation of forces among the key regional actors," Guterres said, stressing that the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and statehood must be constantly reaffirmed.

"But we also see some signs of hope, and signs of hope mainly coming from the end of the Syrian dictatorship," he added.

The Secretary-General said his Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is engaging with all the key actors on the way forward, and I fully trust the Syrian people, to be able to choose their own destiny.

Guterres was asked if he thought world leaders understood that 'the Middle East question' must be resolved as the entire region will be affected.

He underlined that the international community has a duty to 'do everything to support the different Syrian leaders' to ensure that they come together and guarantee a smooth and inclusive transition.

"The alternative doesn't make any sense," he said. "Syrians had enough divisions. It's time for unity, and it's time for the reestablishment of its territory."

The UN chief was also asked about Israel's further advancement into the Golan in southwest Syria, which it has occupied for decades, and a response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly saying that the region will be part of Israel 'for eternity'.

Guterres said 'the concept of eternity' is difficult to define.

He noted that the Golan is occupied by Israel, 'but that occupation is not internationally recognized. And so, I would say that eternity would not solve the problem of the violations of the law'.

Meanwhile, the security situation in Syria remains volatile as Israeli airstrikes and localized hostilities continue to affect many areas, the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, said on Wednesday.

OCHA expressed concern over the risks of explosive ordnance to people moving around the country.

Humanitarian partners have identified more than 50 minefields over the past 10 days, which is curtailing the movement of civilians and impeding the delivery of goods and services.

The UN and partners continue to support humanitarian response across the country and are resuming activities as security conditions allow.

Listen to our interview with Samer Abdel Jaber of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) which is seeking $250 million to kickstart key supply chain corridors and ease food insecurity.

Local and national partners in Homs, located in western Syria, are gradually resuming humanitarian activities, while the water stations in Al-Husayn city have been reactivated, benefiting residents in Homs and Hama.

However, humanitarian activities in the northeast have been constrained by insecurity.

Despite the challenges, aid partners have managed to distribute dozens of tents and thousands of mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags and solar lamps to centres hosting displaced people in Tabqa and Raqqa

OCHA said they need urgent additional funding, particularly with the onset of winter, as rain and snow could lead to flooding across the country.

Separately, UN Humanitarian Coordinator Tom Fletcher said in a social media post that much is in flux in Syria, "but vital aid must continue to flow and critical health and other services must be sustained".

He reiterated that 'humanitarians will continue to engage whenever and wherever needed to support Syrian civilians'.

APP/ift