It Is Up To Donbas Conflict Participants To Make Decisions On Peacemakers - Kremlin

It is up to the participants of the Donbas conflict to make decisions on peacemakers, while the Minsk agreements do not cover the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko's offer to lead peacemakers to the crisis-torn region

Lukashenko said earlier in the day he was ready to lead peacemakers to Donbas and to take control over a segment of the Russian-Ukrainian border if the sides agreed.

"This is a new offer. Obviously, it is necessary to understand the attitude of the participants of the conflict toward this offer.

Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics are the participants of the conflict. We are not aware of their attitude yet," Peskov told reporters.

"I want to refer to Minsk agreements once again. There is no such article in the text of the Minsk agreements, in the action plan," Peskov added.

He noted that the Minsk agreements were a sustainable pivotal document on the Donbas crisis settlement, specifying that only the Minsk agreements had been signed both by Ukraine, the self-proclaimed republics, and the guarantor states.

