UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It Is Up To Washington To Decide On Inviting Russia To G7 Summit In 2020 - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:29 PM

It Is Up to Washington to Decide on Inviting Russia to G7 Summit in 2020 - Source

It is up to the United States to decide whether to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit or not, a source in the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) It is up to the United States to decide whether to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit or not, a source in the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Friday.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would favor Russia rejoining the group, which it was expelled from in 2014 after being accused on meddling in Ukraine's affairs.

On the same day, Merkel said that progress in implementing the Minsk accords could help reintegrate Russia.

"The Americans are hosting the G7 summit [in 2020], and it is certainly up to the Americans to decide whom they will invite next year and how they will do it. I believe the position concerning Russia has not changed," the source said at a meeting dedicated to the upcoming G7 summit, which France's Biarritz will host from August 24-26.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Trump Minsk Biarritz Progress Same United States Angela Merkel August 2020 From

Recent Stories

PCB and SLC announce schedule of upcoming matches

8 minutes ago

Sindh University launches E-Portal

2 minutes ago

Escaped prisoner of Bannu jail arrested in Kohat

2 minutes ago

Komal Khan, Nimra to clash in Qumi Yaq Jehti Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

Putin's Representative Dismisses Attempts to Compa ..

2 minutes ago

Khanewal rallies to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.