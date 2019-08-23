It Is Up to Washington to Decide on Inviting Russia to G7 Summit in 2020 - Source

It is up to the United States to decide whether to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit or not, a source in the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Friday

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would favor Russia rejoining the group, which it was expelled from in 2014 after being accused on meddling in Ukraine's affairs.

On the same day, Merkel said that progress in implementing the Minsk accords could help reintegrate Russia.

"The Americans are hosting the G7 summit [in 2020], and it is certainly up to the Americans to decide whom they will invite next year and how they will do it. I believe the position concerning Russia has not changed," the source said at a meeting dedicated to the upcoming G7 summit, which France's Biarritz will host from August 24-26.