It Is Wrong to Send Arms to Ukraine or Russia - Iranian Foreign Minister About Drones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, answering a journalist's question about alleged sales of drones to Russia, said Tehran does not support either party to the conflict in Ukraine and considers it wrong to send weapons to either Kiev or Moscow.

"We have an agreement to have defense cooperation with Russia. But we are not supporting either side in the Ukrainian war that will result in the continuation of the war. We are strongly opposed to any kind of war, whether it is in Ukraine or in Yemen, or in Palestine," Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with Al-Monitor.

"And we have also been involved in endeavors to bring about peace and ceasefire in Ukraine. We believe it is wrong for any party to send arms to either Ukraine or Russia. And we're going to keep helping the political dialogue and the resolution of this crisis through political talks," he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the topic of Russia's alleged purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially spread in US media.