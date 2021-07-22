It Was US, Not Russia Who Used Energy as Weapon - German Lawmaker

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) It was the United States, not Russia, who demonstrated the use of energy as a weapon in the past, therefore, this clause in the agreement on the Nord Stream 2 raises concerns, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy, said on Thursday.

"I treat with prejudice the assumption that Russia wants to use 'energy as a weapon.

' Such a behavior was previously demonstrated by the US, not Russia. Finally, it should not be forgotten that the gas dispute between Russia and Ukraine was caused, among other things, by the fact that Ukraine seized gas and did not pay gas bills. Any contract has two sides. Unilateral support for Ukraine is not in line with Germany's interests. We should also remind Ukraine of the need to fulfill obligations," Ernst said, commenting on the fresh agreement between Berlin and Washington.