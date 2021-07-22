UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It Was US, Not Russia Who Used Energy As Weapon - German Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

It Was US, Not Russia Who Used Energy as Weapon - German Lawmaker

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) It was the United States, not Russia, who demonstrated the use of energy as a weapon in the past, therefore, this clause in the agreement on the Nord Stream 2 raises concerns, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy, said on Thursday.

"I treat with prejudice the assumption that Russia wants to use 'energy as a weapon.

' Such a behavior was previously demonstrated by the US, not Russia. Finally, it should not be forgotten that the gas dispute between Russia and Ukraine was caused, among other things, by the fact that Ukraine seized gas and did not pay gas bills. Any contract has two sides. Unilateral support for Ukraine is not in line with Germany's interests. We should also remind Ukraine of the need to fulfill obligations," Ernst said, commenting on the fresh agreement between Berlin and Washington.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington German Germany Berlin Nord United States Gas Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

45 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

2 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.