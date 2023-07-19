Open Menu

It Would Take Years, Billions Of Dollars For Ukraine To Match Russian Airpower - Milley

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 12:10 AM

It Would Take Years, Billions of Dollars for Ukraine to Match Russian Airpower - Milley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) It would take years and billions of Dollars for the West to help Ukraine match the Russian fleet of fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft, train Ukrainian pilots and facilitate the necessary maintenance, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Tuesday.

"Ten F-16s are $2 billion. So, the Russians have hundreds of fourth and fifth-generation airframes. If they (the Ukrainians) are going to try to match the Russians, one for one or even two to one, you are talking about a large number of aircraft. That's going to take years to train the pilots, years to do the maintenance and sustainment, years to generate that degree of financial support to do that. You're talking way more billions of dollars than has already been generated," Milley said during a press briefing.

Instead of supplying Ukraine with expensive aircraft, Milley suggests focusing on air defenses, on the blocking and tackling sort of offensive combined arms maneuvers, i.e., artillery, as well as on long- and short-range artillery.

On Sunday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States will permit its European partners to begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets and provide the necessary tools for that purpose, while the timeline for when the jets will reach Ukraine still remains unclear.

Earlier in July, Pentagon's Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II said that the conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine were not "ideal" for using F-16 fighter jets given that Russia continues to possess air defense capabilities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon White House Douglas United States Turkish Lira July Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

14 minutes ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

14 minutes ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

14 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

16 minutes ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

16 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

16 minutes ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

16 minutes ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

16 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

31 minutes ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

31 minutes ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

31 minutes ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World