Italia Viva Party Leader Says Ready For Any Role In Future Gov't Amid Coalition Crisis

Italia Viva Party Leader Says Ready for Any Role in Future Gov't Amid Coalition Crisis

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Matteo Renzi, Italy's former prime minister and the leader of centrist Italia Viva party, said on Wednesday that his party would accept any role in the future government, with the announcement coming amid a coalition crisis triggered by the resignation of two party ministers.

Earlier in the day, Italia Viva withdrew Minister of Agriculture Teresa Bellanova and Minister for Equal Opportunities and Family Elena Bonetti from the Giuseppe Conte administration, citing disagreements over post-coronavirus recovery spending. This left the coalition government without a majority in parliament.

"We are ready to discuss anything within the majority government, and if there is no place in the majority because somebody does not want [to see us there], as I heard from the declarations of the Five Star Movement [also member of the ruling coalition] yesterday, there can be a government formed differently.

We are ready to make a government that will be a technical government, we are ready to support the government in its current form, we are ready to go in opposition, our personal place does not interest us. What interests us is the political destiny and our country," Renzi said.

The politician pointed to Italy's urgent need for infrastructure investments and the reopening of construction sites.

Italia Viva has been the most eloquent opponent of the government's COVID-19 recovery plan, which maps how Italy is going to spend the over 200 billion Euros ($243 billion) that it will receive from the NextGenerationEU recovery fund.

When the cabinet was voting to approve the plan earlier in the day, Bellanova and Bonetti abstained from the vote in protest. Shortly later, Renzi announced that the two ministers were stepping down.

