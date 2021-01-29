UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italia Viva Party Ready To Help Form New Cabinet To Avoid Snap Elections - Renzi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Italia Viva Party Ready to Help Form New Cabinet to Avoid Snap Elections - Renzi

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said that his Italia Viva party is ready to help form a new government to avoid early elections.

On Thursday, the Italia Viva party met with President Sergio Mattarella, who is currently engaged in consultations with major political forces in the wake of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's resignation.

"Elections at this stage would be a mistake for Italy and the Italians. We therefore think that we will soon need a government. I do not see a possibility of forming a political majority that would not include Italia Viva," Renzi said upon leaving the presidential palace.

According to the Italia Viva leader, his party did not offer Conte's candidacy for the premiership during the meeting, noting that "we are in the next phase."

"We would prefer a political government, but we are ready to support an institutional one," he added.

After consultations with the president, sources in Renzi's party told reporters that he opposed giving Conte an immediate mandate to form a cabinet.

"First of all, it is necessary to find out whether there is a political majority. If there is no one, a presidential government is good for us," Renzi reportedly said, as quoted by national media.

Italy's ruling coalition was shaken after two Italia Viva ministers left the cabinet in protest of an economic recovery plan, promoted by Conte. The plan specifies how Italy is going to administer funds that it will receive from the European Union's Next Generation EU instrument.

Conte stepped down on Tuesday after failing to secure an absolute majority during a senate vote of confidence. While he received a simple majority of votes (156), it was too slim to count on parliamentary support for important legislative acts. Conte is now trying to build on his parliamentary majority in order to form a new cabinet.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Protest Vote European Union Italy Media All From Government Cabinet Slim

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 29, 2021 in Pakistan

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

12 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

10 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.