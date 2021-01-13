MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Italia Viva party withdrew two ministers from the coalition government led by Prime minister Giuseppe Conte over disagreements on the country's recovery plan, the party's leader Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

Renzi, the former prime minister and leader of the Italia Viva party that is part of the governing coalition led by Conte, has been the most outspoken critic of the prime minister's plan for recovery from the coronavirus crisis, threatening to withdraw from the coalition and potentially send the government to a collapse.

"We as Italia Viva party have called this press conference to clarify the political situation in the country and hand in resignations of ministers [Teresa] Bellanova and [Elena] Bonetti, as in the letter that we have sent to the president of the council of ministers [Giuseppe Conte]," Renzi said at a press conference.

The two ministers were absent earlier in the day during the vote of the council of ministers on the Recovery Plan.