UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Agricultural Group Rules Out Empty Store Shelves Over Nationwide Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

Italian Agricultural Group Rules Out Empty Store Shelves Over Nationwide Quarantine

The Italian government's ban on movement across the country, aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will not lead to shortages of food and basic necessities, agricultural association Filiera Italia said in a statement

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Italian government's ban on movement across the country, aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will not lead to shortages of food and basic necessities, agricultural association Filiera Italia said in a statement.

Late on Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte issued a decree expanding the quarantine in the northern regions to the whole of Italy. All movement both between regions and inside them are banned unless necessary for work, health or other serious purposes. Moreover, the decree canceled all sporting events and public gatherings and prolonged the closure of schools and universities until April 3. The measures have led to people rushing to supermarkets in order to stockpile food amid fears that supply chains may become disrupted.

"As for the raids on the supermarkets that we have witnessed tonight, we should make it absolutely clear that the new measures do not prevent deliveries of basic necessities. The production of food, medications and all other products continues effectively, as does the free movement and distribution of goods.

We should stay calm on this aspect," Luigi Scordamaglia, the delegated councilor of the Filiera Italia association, said in a statement.

Scordamaglia noted, however, that the coronavirus situation had damaged the economy.

"Europe in this emergency is playing its role. Today more than ever these measures must be financed by a common European debt. If the money to avoid the collapse of banks could be found in the past, it means that today funds are to be found at the European level, also by using Eurobonds, which can make it possible to avoid a real economic disaster. If Europe fails to perform the new role that it is required to play now, it will be hard in future to legitimize its existence," Scordamaglia continued.

Despite being the worst-affected country in Europe by the spread of COVID-19, Italy is not the only state where people have ravaged store shelves over concerns that there will be no food or that they will have to spend weeks under quarantine. Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom and other countries have reported similar public reactions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Germany Lead Austria Italy United Kingdom Money April May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt confirms two more cases of Coronavirus

2 minutes ago

Construction of Al Dhafra Region ladies beach comp ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day across ..

14 minutes ago

Court reserves judgment on Talpur's bank accounts ..

15 minutes ago

Nandipur reference: Acquittal pleas including Perv ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Say Not Yet Commenting on MH17 T ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.