Italian Agriculture Minister To Start 2-Day Visit To Moscow On Wednesday

Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Italian Agriculture Minister to Start 2-Day Visit to Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Italian Minister of Agriculture Teresa Bellanova will start a two-day visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

The minister will meet with a delegation of Italian and Russian entrepreneurs at the Italian embassy in Moscow on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Bellanova is set to hold a meeting with Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev to discuss cooperation and bilateral agricultural goods trade, which has been seriously damaged in recent years in light of the EU sanctions.

During the visit, the Italian minister is also expected to attend the 27th International Exhibition for Food, Beverages, Food Raw Materials, the food industry show Prodexpo 2020, which is held from February 10-14 and where Italy is widely presented.

