UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Agriculture Minister To Visit Moscow On February 12-13 - Ambassador To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

Italian Agriculture Minister to Visit Moscow on February 12-13 - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Italian Minister of Agriculture Teresa Bellanova is expected to pay a visit to Moscow from February 12-13, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said on Tuesday.

"The Italian side has already confirmed the visit of Italian Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova to Moscow from February 12-13," the ambassador told Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper in an interview.

Terracciano added that Denis Manturov, the Russian minister of industry and trade, was expected to visit Rome in the near future. The minister will come to Italy as a co-chair of the Russian-Italian Council on Economic, Industrial, Currency and Financial Cooperation, according to the ambassador.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Agriculture Visit Rome Italy February From Industry

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

2 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

2 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

3 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

3 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.