Italian Agriculture Minister to Visit Moscow on February 12-13 - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Italian Minister of Agriculture Teresa Bellanova is expected to pay a visit to Moscow from February 12-13, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said on Tuesday.

"The Italian side has already confirmed the visit of Italian Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova to Moscow from February 12-13," the ambassador told Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper in an interview.

Terracciano added that Denis Manturov, the Russian minister of industry and trade, was expected to visit Rome in the near future. The minister will come to Italy as a co-chair of the Russian-Italian Council on Economic, Industrial, Currency and Financial Cooperation, according to the ambassador.