Italian Air Force to Crew 1st Manned Commercial Space Mission - Virgin Galactic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Corporation has teamed up with the Italian Air Force to launch its first manned, commercial research flight, it announced on Thursday.

"Virgin Galactic Holdings, a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced the manifest for the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity from Spaceport America, which will be the first commercial, human-tended research mission for the company," the firm said in a press release.

The Unity 23 mission will be the 23rd flight for the VSS Unity and will carry three paying crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council.

The goal of the mission is to evaluate and measure the effects of the transition from gravity to microgravity on the human body, the release said.

Other payloads onboard will study the effect of the microgravity environment on a range of chemical and physical properties by testing and evaluating physiological and technological responses in sub-orbital flight, Virgin Galactic said.

The crew will be commanded by Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei, a space engineer and cosmonaut and include Lieutenant Colonel Angelo Landolfi, a physician, the company said. The flight is scheduled for later this month or early October, pending technical checks and weather, it said.