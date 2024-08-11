Italian Alpine Club President inaugurates Cristina Castagna Center in GB

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The President of the Italian Alpine Club Antonio Montani inaugurated the Cristina Castagna Community House and Climbing Center in the village of Gotholti Ishkoman Gilgit-Baltistan here Sunday.

The Center is dedicated to the memory of Cristina Castagna, a renowned Italian mountaineer who tragically lost her life in 2009 while descending Broad Peak. The facility includes a dispensary, community hall, library, tourist center and offers mountaineering courses and training programs.

The project was made possible through the support of various organizations, including Montagne e Solidarietà and other Italian mountaineering associations. Cristina Castagna was a trailblazer in the mountaineering community, being the first Italian woman to summit several major peaks. The center aims to promote mountaineering and community development in the region, and will serve as a tribute to Castagna's legacy and contributions to the sport.