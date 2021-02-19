UrduPoint.com
Italian Ambassador Says Easing Visa Requirements Would Be Best Way To Mend EU-Russia Ties

The best way to bring Europeans and Russians together is to relax the visa regime between Russia and the European Union, Italian Ambassador in Moscow Pasquale Terracciano stated on Friday

"Our aim should be bringing European and Russian people together. I believe that the best way to do this is to relax the visa requirements for entering the EU from Russia, to make it easier for the youth to get the visa," Terracciano said during the second joint seminar of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Banca Intesa "Russia and Europe: New Challenges for Economic Cooperation and Overcoming the Pandemic.

He also expressed hope that Italy's EU partners would follow this path.

Italy has been for many years vocal about relaxing the visa regime with Russia. Related negotiations had been underway until the 2014 worsening of relations between the EU and Russia.

Relations between Russia and its Western partners took a turn for the worse after the leadership change in Ukraine and subsequent reunification with Crimea after a referendum on the peninsula. Since then Russia has been under Western sanctions. Moscow has consistently expressed the view that sanctions are counterproductive to the EU-Russia relations.

