Italian Ambassador to Russia Lists Approval of Sputnik V in EU Among Priorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace has described approval of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union as one of his priorities.

Russia's vaccine has been under review by the European Medicines Agency since March 4.

"The matter of Sputnik V being recognized is one my priorities.

I am in contact with our health ministry, which is in touch with Brussels. Everyone is working diligently on the issue and I can only hope that this work will soon bring the desired results," Starace said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.