UrduPoint.com

Italian Ambassador To Russia Lists Approval Of Sputnik V In EU Among Priorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 06:50 AM

Italian Ambassador to Russia Lists Approval of Sputnik V in EU Among Priorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace has described approval of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union as one of his priorities.

Russia's vaccine has been under review by the European Medicines Agency since March 4.

"The matter of Sputnik V being recognized is one my priorities.

I am in contact with our health ministry, which is in touch with Brussels. Everyone is working diligently on the issue and I can only hope that this work will soon bring the desired results," Starace said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.

Related Topics

World Russia European Union Brussels March August 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

6 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

7 hours ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

6 hours ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

6 hours ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

6 hours ago
 UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as O ..

UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as Over 88% of Staff Vaccinated- S ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.