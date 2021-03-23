Italian Ambassador Welcomes Moscow-Rome Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccine

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano welcomed on Tuesday the Moscow-Rome cooperation on COVID-19 vaccination, stressing the importance of avoiding politicization of scientific research on vaccines.

Earlier in the day, the medical director of Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI), Francesco Vaia, told Sputnik that the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute and the INMI were going to start scientific collaboration next month.

"I welcome the beginning of the collaboration between Gamaleya and Spallanzani. It is a great example of how this collaboration and exchange of scientific information can be carried out in the interests of all countries," Terracciano said at an online conference, adding that it was imperative to avoid politicization of the vaccines.

Last week, Vaia said that the Gamaleya Research center was going to send three staffers to Rome to join their Italian colleagues in studying the Sputnik V vaccine. On Saturday, the president of the central Lazio region, Nicola Zingaretti, said that the INMI was ready to start lab trials of the Gamaleya-developed Sputnik V once the relevant agreement was reached.

In February, the INMI submitted a positive opinion to the Italian Ministry of Health regarding the efficacy and safety of the Russian vaccine. The institute chief said that the country would send two inspectors to visit vaccine production sites in Russia.

Sputnik V has so far been approved in over 50 countries. In February, the prestigious Lancet medical magazine published a study confirming the vaccine's efficacy at 91.6 percent.