Italian Archaeologists Discover Skeleton Of Man Killed In Vesuvius Eruption - Reports

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:57 PM

Archaeologists conducting excavation works in the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum have discovered the skeleton of a man who died in the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 A.D., Italian media reported on Friday

The skeleton of the man aged between 40-45 years is partially damaged, with the specialists suggesting that a wave of volcanic ash and gas caught him just a few steps from the seashore, where he sought salvation, the Rai news broadcaster said.

Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage Dario Franceschini praised the discovery as "sensational."

Herculaneum, along with Pompeii, is recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

