Italian Arrested In France Over 160 Rapes, Assaults: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:25 PM

Italian arrested in France over 160 rapes, assaults: police

An Italian has been arrested in France on a warrant issued by Germany, where he is wanted on 160 counts of rape or sexual assault of the minor children of his partners, police told AFP on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :An Italian has been arrested in France on a warrant issued by Germany, where he is wanted on 160 counts of rape or sexual assault of the minor children of his partners, police told AFP on Friday.

The 52-year-old was arrested last Friday south of Strasbourg near the German border for the alleged crimes committed over a 14-year period starting in 2000.

More Stories From World

