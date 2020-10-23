Italian Arrested In France Over 160 Rapes, Assaults: Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:25 PM
An Italian has been arrested in France on a warrant issued by Germany, where he is wanted on 160 counts of rape or sexual assault of the minor children of his partners, police told AFP on Friday
The 52-year-old was arrested last Friday south of Strasbourg near the German border for the alleged crimes committed over a 14-year period starting in 2000.
