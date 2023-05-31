Italian Art Collector Donates 400 Items of Renowned Benois Family to Russian Museum

Over 400 historical items belonging to the Benois, a famous family of St. Petersburg artists and architects of French descent, have been donated to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve by Italian collector Pietro Pittaro, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Over 400 historical items belonging to the Benois, a famous family of St. Petersburg artists and architects of French descent, have been donated to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve by Italian collector Pietro Pittaro, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Among the donated antiques is the tailcoat of Nicola Benois, chief scenographer and costume designer at La Scala, the visionary behind the Peterhof-hosted Benois Family Museum.

Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev welcomed the donation, calling it "incredibly important."

"A huge thanks to our Italian friend Pietro Pittaro who is giving us this donation.

I can say that despite all our current difficulties, including with Italy, there are Italians who understand everything and who are that proverbial cultural bridge between our countries, and we hope that more and more of such wonderful Italian friends of Russia will stand together with our Ministry of Culture and our legendary museums, and will donate more marvelous items to our great museums," he said.

In 2016, Pittaro donated an easel, palettes, brushes and some of the drawings of Russian painter Alexandre Benois to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve. In 2021, he donated Nicola Benois' scenery model for Puccini's opera "La boheme" to the A.A. Bakhrushin State Central Theater Museum.