UrduPoint.com

Italian Art Collector Donates 400 Items Of Renowned Benois Family To Russian Museum

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Italian Art Collector Donates 400 Items of Renowned Benois Family to Russian Museum

Over 400 historical items belonging to the Benois, a famous family of St. Petersburg artists and architects of French descent, have been donated to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve by Italian collector Pietro Pittaro, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Over 400 historical items belonging to the Benois, a famous family of St. Petersburg artists and architects of French descent, have been donated to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve by Italian collector Pietro Pittaro, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Among the donated antiques is the tailcoat of Nicola Benois, chief scenographer and costume designer at La Scala, the visionary behind the Peterhof-hosted Benois Family Museum.

Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev welcomed the donation, calling it "incredibly important."

"A huge thanks to our Italian friend Pietro Pittaro who is giving us this donation.

I can say that despite all our current difficulties, including with Italy, there are Italians who understand everything and who are that proverbial cultural bridge between our countries, and we hope that more and more of such wonderful Italian friends of Russia will stand together with our Ministry of Culture and our legendary museums, and will donate more marvelous items to our great museums," he said.

In 2016, Pittaro donated an easel, palettes, brushes and some of the drawings of Russian painter Alexandre Benois to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve. In 2021, he donated Nicola Benois' scenery model for Puccini's opera "La boheme" to the A.A. Bakhrushin State Central Theater Museum.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Italy 2016 Family All

Recent Stories

UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbi ..

UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbian Intelligence Officers to 15 ..

30 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates 3rd conference of rec ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates 3rd conference of rectors of Federation of Arab and ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE’s Falcon 40B, world’s top-ranked AI model ..

UAE’s Falcon 40B, world’s top-ranked AI model from technology innovation ins ..

42 minutes ago
 Khalifa Port ranked 3rd most efficient container p ..

Khalifa Port ranked 3rd most efficient container port globally

57 minutes ago
 Macron, Scholz Want to Meet With Leaders of Kosovo ..

Macron, Scholz Want to Meet With Leaders of Kosovo, Serbia at Summit in Moldova

59 seconds ago
 NA body on 'conduct of judges' starts working

NA body on 'conduct of judges' starts working

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.