UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Author Camilleri, Creator Of 'Inspector Montalbano', Dies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Italian author Camilleri, creator of 'Inspector Montalbano', dies

Italian author Andrea Camilleri, who earned worldwide acclaim for his series of 30-odd whodunnits starring inspector Salvo Montalbano in the fictitious Sicilian city of Vigata, died Wednesday aged 93, a Rome hospital said

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Italian author Andrea Camilleri, who earned worldwide acclaim for his series of 30-odd whodunnits starring inspector Salvo Montalbano in the fictitious Sicilian city of Vigata, died Wednesday aged 93, a Rome hospital said.

Born in Porto Empedocle, Sicily, Camilleri saw his works turned into a tv series in 1999 that was picked up in Britain, the United States and Australia.

Camilleri said he owed a "huge debt" to Belgian writer Georges Simenon's detective Jules Maigret, but Montalbano takes his name from Catalan novelist Manuel Vazquez Montalban, creator of gastronome detective Pepe Carvalho.

Also a theatre and television director and scriptwriter, Camilleri published his first Montalbano novel "The Shape of Water" in 1994 when he was 69 years old.

"I love him and I hate him. I owe him practically everything, he opened the door for the other books," Camilleri told Italy's La Stampa newspaper.

"But he's invasive, pretentious, unpleasant and when I encounter a problem, I can see him turning up telling me 'I'd do it like this'," said the writer known for his overflowing ashtrays.

Camilleri died Wednesday after a period in intensive care.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that at 8.

20am.... the writer Andrea Camilleri died. His condition, which remained critical over the past few days, worsened in the last hours, compromising his vital functions," the hospital said.

It said the funeral would be private, as per the family's wishes.

"Goodbye to Andrea Camilleri, father of Montalbano and tireless narrator of his native Sicily," Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Twitter.

Fellow deputy prime minister Luigi di Maio said it was "sad news for Sicily, which loses a son, and for Italy.

"We will miss you." Camilleri has sold some 20 million books in Italy, and his Montalbano novels have been translated into about 30 languages.

The writer was known for often mixing Sicilian dialect with standard Italian.

"Let's say I invent one percent of the words but the rest comes from the dialect of Sicilian farmers or workers," Camilleri told AFP in an interview.

Camilleri, who published his first novel aged 57, also had a long career in moviemaking and radio.

"I am blind, but losing my sight made all my other senses come back to life," he said in 2017.

"They have come to the rescue. My memory has improved, and I remember more things than before with great lucidity, and I still write."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Water Twitter Died Rome Porto Italy United States 2017 Family TV All From Million Love Sad

Recent Stories

PM Imran’s US visit to cost $60,000

8 minutes ago

Mian Tariq, who made judge Arshad Malik's video, a ..

23 minutes ago

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested

40 minutes ago

Car Explosion in Southern Syria Kills 4, Injures 1 ..

1 minute ago

Russia Has Not Received Netherlands' Request to Ex ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks end with losses 17 July 2019

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.