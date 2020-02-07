UrduPoint.com
Italian Authorities Testing Man Who Returned From Wuhan For Coronavirus - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Italian authorities have started testing a man who has recently returned to the country from China's city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that one of 56 passengers of a military jet that came from Wuhan to Italy on Monday had been transferred to Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases over coronavirus suspicions. The two first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Italy last week.

"We have started checks. There are no final results so far. We hope that the tests will be negative," Conte told reporters after a meeting on the coronavirus problem at the National Civil Protection Service's operation center.

Over 28,000 people have been infected with a new strain of coronavirus that emerged at the so-called wet market, selling fresh seafood and meat, in China last December. More than 500 people have died. The infection has spread to over 20 other countries, prompting a global health emergency.

More Stories From World

