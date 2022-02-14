The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) recommended that the country's airlines avoid Ukrainian airspace, the agency said in response to Sputnik's request

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) recommended that the country's airlines avoid Ukrainian airspace, the agency said in response to Sputnik's request.

"In connection with your request, we inform you that ENAC has issued a note with a proposal to all Italian airlines not to enter the airspace over Ukraine," the regulator said.